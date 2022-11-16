Report: Chelsea Target Endrick Has Began To Learn English

Endrick has been heavily linked to Chelsea in recent weeks, and the Brazilian has started to learn English as he prepared to eventually leave Brazil for his next club in the next year or so.

Chelsea have heavy interest in the signing of Endrick, and have already hosted the Brazilian's family at their training ground in recent weeks, where they were accompanied by Thiago Silva.

It has been reported that the Blue's are currently favourites to sign the highly-rated Brazilian.

Endrick has been taking English lessons amid Chelsea links. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea target Endrick has began taking English lessons as he prepares to leave Brazil for his next club, which is likely to happen in 2024.

There are three major clubs in the race for Endrick in PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid, and Chelsea are reportedly frontrunners at this very moment to sign the Brazilian.

Endrick could just be learning English in general to help him communicate on different levels with whatever club he is going to, but it is a good sign for Chelsea that he has chose to learn that language.

It will be interesting to see the destination of the young Brazilian in the coming weeks, as he is also set to visit the training ground of Real Madrid very soon to see what they have to offer.

Chelsea will be in the race, and lead at the moment.

