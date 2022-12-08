Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Endrick Will Sign For Real Madrid

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Report: Chelsea Target Endrick Will Sign For Real Madrid

Chelsea will miss out on the signing of Endrick, as he has agreed to join Real Madrid.

Chelsea had huge interest in Endrick, and were part of the race from the beginning when it came to trying to sign the Brazilian wonderkid. The Blue's have now lost that battle.

Madrid will sign Endrick, after it was reported today the deal was done, and will be made official in the coming days. Los Blancos have signed another Galactico, who may follow in Vinicius Juniors footsteps.

It is a blow for Chelsea, who did really want to sign Endrick.

Endrick

Real Madrid have won the race to sign Endrick.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Endrick to Real Madrid is now Here We Go confirmed. The deal is done, and will officially be announced in the coming days.

There is a full verbal agreement between Real Madrid, Endrick and Palmeiras, and the deal is now done. It will not be made official until all the relevant paperwork is completed.

Chelsea have missed out on Endrick, but many will feel considering the state of the current squad it may be a blessing in disguise. 

Madrid will not be able to play Endrick until 2024, and have paid a massive fee for the Brazilian. Many Chelsea fans feel that money is better spent here and now on players that can improve the squad immediately.

A small blow for Chelsea, and a brilliant coup for Real Madrid, who may have gotten their hands on a future Balon Dor winner.

