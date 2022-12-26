Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future

Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica.

Chelsea are expected to try and sign two midfielders in the coming months from January to the summer, and Enzo Fernandez will be one of the players on the list of potential targets.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho expected to leave Chelsea on a free in June, the club are starting to prepare for life without the two veteran midfielders.

Enzo Fernandez has a £120million release clause at Benfica, and the club will not sell for any less.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future amid interest from Chelsea.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica amid reports he is set to leave in 2023.

Speaking on his future, Enzo Fernandez had this to say, “I don't know about my future or proposals, that's what my representative is taking care of”.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I don't want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica, we have a game on Friday”.

The Argentina World Cup winner certainly leaves the door open to a potential move by stating his representative is taking care of his future.

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Fernandez alongside Chelsea, and Manchester United are the frontrunners at the moment for the Benfica man according to Bruno Andrade.

Chelsea will be watching the situation intently and will be hoping Fernandez is open to a move to the Blue's over the other two clubs in the race.

Fernandez will be a player of interest in 2023 for Chelsea.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Joao Felix On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong Expects To Be Sold In January

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Closing In On Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eyeing Potential Swoop For Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Speaks On Hakim Ziyech Situation

By Dylan McBennett
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Andrey Santos Agrees Five-Year Deal To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Expected To Leave Chelsea At End Of Season

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Expect To Sell Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett