Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future

Chelsea are expected to try and sign two midfielders in the coming months from January to the summer, and Enzo Fernandez will be one of the players on the list of potential targets.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho expected to leave Chelsea on a free in June, the club are starting to prepare for life without the two veteran midfielders.

Enzo Fernandez has a £120million release clause at Benfica, and the club will not sell for any less.

Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future amid interest from Chelsea. IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica amid reports he is set to leave in 2023.

Speaking on his future, Enzo Fernandez had this to say, “I don't know about my future or proposals, that's what my representative is taking care of”.

“I don't want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica, we have a game on Friday”.

The Argentina World Cup winner certainly leaves the door open to a potential move by stating his representative is taking care of his future.

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Fernandez alongside Chelsea, and Manchester United are the frontrunners at the moment for the Benfica man according to Bruno Andrade.

Chelsea will be watching the situation intently and will be hoping Fernandez is open to a move to the Blue's over the other two clubs in the race.

Fernandez will be a player of interest in 2023 for Chelsea.

