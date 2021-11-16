Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Report: Chelsea Target Erling Haaland 'Will Join the Premier League' Amid Real Madrid Interest

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a boost if they are to go back in for former transfer target Erling Haaland as Real Madrid 'assume' the striker will move to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Norwegian was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but Chelsea opted to sign Romelu Lukaku instead.

However, the Blues could go back in for the striker and have been handed a boost.

As per Josep Pedrerol via MadridXtra, Real Madrid have ruled out signing the youngster.

Thomas Tuchel has previously commented on a potential move for the forward in January. 

The Chelsea boss recently admitted the Blues had shown interest but a deal was never close, however they will continue to monitor the centre-forward.

"I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks.

Read More

"We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do.

"Of course we talk about regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League."

However, he soon backtracked on the statements after Borussia Dortmund were unhappy with their former boss publicly discussing Haaland.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will make a move for the forward but it is certain that top European clubs will be after his signature.

