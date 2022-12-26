Report: Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong Expects To Be Sold In January

A midfielder is still expected to be a huge priority for Chelsea in the January transfer window, and they could decide to reignite their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Chelsea had huge interest in De Jong in the summer along with Manchester United, and both clubs may be expected to be in another battle for his signature in January.

Manchester United however have not got a huge amount to spend in January, and Chelsea could have a free run.

Frenkie De Jong expects Barcelona to sell him in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to the Athletic, Frenkie De Jong expects Barcelona to sell him in January, which could be a massive boost for Chelsea.

There is still reportedly the issue at Barcelona surrounding the wages of Frenkie De Jong, and the Spanish club may still need to part ways with the Dutch midfielder.

Chelsea had massive interest in the summer but De Jong refused to leave Barcelona. The reason cited was due to £17million in deferred wages the club owed him

Chelsea had interest in signing Frenkie De Jong in the summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto

De Jong now reportedly expects Barcelona to try sell him in January due to their issues with financial fair play. Barcelona president Joao Laporta has highlighted these issues in recent press conferences.

Todd Boehly reportedly has a summer plan in which he is expected to put financial might into the club in order to rebuild, but the chance to sign Frenkie De Jong in January may be something they simply cannot say no to.

