Report: Chelsea Target Gleison Bremer Has Spoken Out On His Torino Future.

Brazil and Torino defender Gleison Bremer has spoken out about his future in Italy amid rumours linking with a move to Chelsea.

Speaking with media in Italy, Bremer said " I spoke with the coach and the management", he also stated that he wanted "change now".

The Brazilian was named the Serie A Defender Of the Year and has played for Torino since 2018, however he has decided that now is the time to take the next step in his career.

Bremer, 25, believes that a move will help him fulfill his dream of playing Champions League football and also earn him a call up to the Brazilian national team.

"The fans already know my desire to play in Champions League, to go there and get a call up to the Brazilian national team" the 25 year-old stated.

Bremer has been identified as one of the most attractive defenders on the market and has been linked to many clubs all over Europe, with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham taking an interest.

With Chelsea losing the likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer it is an important that they recruit wisely and the signing of Bremer could perfect for Thomas Tuchel and his side.

