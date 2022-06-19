Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Target Gleison Bremer Has Spoken Out On His Torino Future.

Brazil and Torino defender Gleison Bremer has spoken out about his future in Italy amid rumours linking with a move to Chelsea.

Speaking with media in Italy, Bremer said " I spoke with the coach and the management", he also stated that he wanted "change now". 

Gleison Bremer

The Brazilian was named the Serie A Defender Of the Year and has played for Torino since 2018, however he has decided that now is the time to take the next step in his career. 

Bremer, 25, believes that a move will help him fulfill his dream of playing Champions League football and also earn him a call up to the Brazilian national team. 

"The fans already know my desire to play in Champions League, to go there and get a call up to the Brazilian national team" the 25 year-old stated. 

Gleison Bremer
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bremer has been identified as one of the most attractive defenders on the market and has been linked to many clubs all over Europe, with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham taking an interest. 

With Chelsea losing the likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer it is an important that they recruit wisely and the signing of Bremer could perfect for Thomas Tuchel and his side. 

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

imago1011452737h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Take Interest In Former Blues Centre Back Nathan Ake

By Connor Dossi-White43 minutes ago
Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Confident Of Signing Raheem Sterling

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Plan To Move For Raheem Sterling Should Romelu Lukaku Depart

By Stephen Smith15 hours ago
imago1002132765h
Transfer News

Exciting Young Chelsea Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom Signs Loan Deal With Peterborough United

By Kieran Neller16 hours ago
Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski

By Owen Cummings18 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Can Find Lukaku Replacement A Little Closer To Home

By Melissa Edwards19 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

Big News Outlet Ranks Romelu Lukaku Amongst Biggest Flops In Club's History

By Owen CummingsJun 18, 2022
Martinez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Lisandro Martinez Of Ajax

By Alex WallaceJun 18, 2022