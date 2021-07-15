Report: Chelsea Target Wayne Hennessey Expected to Join Premier League Rival

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Target Hennessey Expected to Join Burnley

The Blues could miss out on the goalkeeper.
Chelsea could be set to miss out on their goalkeeping target Wayne Hennessey as the shot-stopper is expected to join Premier League club Burnley, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a goalkeeper following the departure of Willy Caballero this summer.

As per Sky Sports News, Hennessey is expected to join Burnley despite interest from Chelsea.

Caballero played the role of third choice goalkeeper last season following the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

sipa_33820979

The 39-year-old joined Chelsea in 2017 on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City. He went onto make 38 appearances for the Blues, keeping 14 clean sheets. 

During his spell in west London he won three trophies. His first was an FA Cup in 2018, before going onto win the Europa League in 2019. His last involvement, although he didn't play, was a Champions League winners medal following their triumph in Porto back in May against his former side Manchester City.

However, the Argentinian departed the Blues this summer following a Champions League win.

sipa_32882406 (1)

Therefore, Chelsea will be looking for an experienced head to provide competition and back-up to Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Previous third choice goalkeepers include Rob Green, Marco Amelia and Ross Turnbull.

Bringing Hennessey to Chelsea following a spell at Crystal Palace would be a clever move as Hennessey can fill a home-grown spot, much like Green during his time at Chelsea.

If Hennessey opts to sign for Burnley, this could open up the possibility for the signing of Jiri Pavlenka, who was attracting interest from Sean Dyche's club as well as the Blues.

