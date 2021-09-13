September 13, 2021
Report: Chelsea Target Inter Milan Pair Due to Romelu Lukaku's 'Suggestion'

A swoop for more Inter stars.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are targetting Inter Milan defenders Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni after Romelu Lukaku suggested his former teammates, according to reports.

The Blues missed out on Jules Kounde so are still looking for defensive reinforcements in January.

As per Sport Media Set via Sport Witness, the Blues could make a move for the Inter stars due to a suggestion from Lukaku.

49454420

Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer for a club record fee of £97.5 million.

The Belgian played with both Skriniar and Bastoni as the Milan club lifted the Serie A title last season and he has now suggested that Chelsea make a move for the pair.

Thomas Tuchel's side were keen to bring in another defender in the summer and had believed that Kounde would sign, only for the deal to break down in the final days of the transfer window.

1001366699

The Blues let Kurt Zouma depart for West Ham, leaving them a man short in the back line and they could make January moves for the Italian club's valuable assets.

However, the report continues to state that the defenders are 'key' to Inter's project and it 'will be difficult to snatch' the centre backs for Chelsea.

With Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christenen all out of contract next summer, Tuchel's side will need to act quickly to either tie the defender's to new deals or secure their replacements for next season.

