Report: Chelsea Target Joao Felix Could Leave Atletico Madrid On Loan

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Chelsea target Joao Felix may be able to leave Atletico Madrid on an initial loan deal.

Jorge Mendes is currently exploring ways to get Joao Felix out of Atletico Madrid and into the Premier League at the moment, but the price tag on his head makes it difficult for both clubs and player.

Atletico are reportedly holding out for a whopping £86million or more for Felix, and it's a fee not a lot of clubs will be willing to spend on a player who has been underwhelming in Spain for the most part.

His quality is undeniable, but there may be another way to get him into the Premier League.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix could leave Atletico Madrid on loan in January.

According to Jacque Talbot, Atletico Madrid would allow Joao Felix to leave on a loan with obligation to buy in the January window, with the obligation to buy likely coming in the summer.

This may be a deal Chelsea are interested in, but it will hinge on the contract situation of Rafael Leao. Leao is the main target for Chelsea, and it is unlikely they move for both Felix and the Rafael Leao.

Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United, and they are aware he is for sale. The deal is not as easy for Manchester United after signing Antony.

PSG are lurking, and may financially stand the best chance of signing Felix. They are not his preference, but have been cited as the most likely club he will join.

The Joao Felix saga is only starting, but he is actively looking for ways to leave Atletico Madrid.

