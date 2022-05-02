Report: Chelsea Target Khayon Edwards Signs New Deal With Arsenal

Chelsea have been dealt a transfer blow as target Khayon Edwards has signed a new deal with Arsenal, according to reports.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Blues will be looking to prepare for potential new incomings in order to compete on various fronts once again next season.

Even though they are unable to sign or sell anyone as of yet, Chelsea will soon be able to operate in the market once their takeover has been completed.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to David Ornstein, via The Athletic, Edwards has signed a new contract at the Gunners until the year 2025.

After such a successful season there was said to be a lot of interest in the youngster from other clubs, with Chelsea and fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion being two of those keen on signing him.

Edwards' scholarship at the Gunners was coming to an end and previous discussions with his club had previously 'not led to professional terms', with him looking set to leave as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

However any questions raised over his future at the north London side have now been dismissed, with the 18-year-old putting pen to paper on a new deal.

IMAGO / PA Images

He has scored 17 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season, as well as getting six assists.

Edwards has featured in the U18 Premier League, Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy and FA Youth Cup for Arsenal this season, but has recently been out of action as a result of injury.

