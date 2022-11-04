Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Could Be Valued At €100million

IMAGO / LaPresse



Chelsea want Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, but may have to pay €100million for the Napoli winger.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is a player Chelsea are currently monitoring, and if he continue playing the way he is at the moment they may even consider making a more formal approach for the Georgian.

Unknown before this season and playing for Dinamo Batumi in Georgia, Kvaratskhelia has shot to the forefront of European football. His electrifying pace and power on the wing has caught the eye, and now his large name is a household name.

Chelsea are looking for new wingers to return to the elite under Todd Boehly, and Kvaratskhelia is one they're monitoring.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent believes his value will increase at the end of the season.



Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent, Christian Emile, was on Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel recently speaking about the valuation of the Georgian winger, and he believes by the season's end it could be €100million.

“He’s come to Napoli, he’s been brilliant, and people are talking about €100million (£86.7million).

“For me, if he continues to perform like this till the end of the season and next season, because there’s a 0% chance they sell him [in January]. He will reach €100million (£86.7million) for sure.”

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea and Liverpool have interest in Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Chelsea may face competition for the player from Liverpool, but Todd Boehly is really looking to build a dynasty at Chelsea, and players like Kvaradona can go a long way towards doing that.

Napoli at the moment aren't willing to sell, but everyone has a price, and it may become more clear what price Kvicha Kvaratshelia is next summer.

