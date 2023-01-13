Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Expected To Stay

Chelsea are currently trying to convince Marcus Thuram to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in January as opposed to the summer, but his club expect him to stay.

Thuram is a free agent in June and it would likely make more sense from a financial standpoint for Chelsea to wait until the summer, but the club want to secure a deal now.

Chelsea will have to pay £10million to sign Thuram in January, but Gladbach don't expect to have to make the decision to accept or decline that fee.

Borussia Monchengladbach expect Marcus Thuram to stay in January. IMAGO / Team 2

According to the Mail Online, Chelsea target Marcus Thuram is expected to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the summer.

Gladbach do not feel that Thuram will leave in this window and expect to have him in their plans until the summer when he is out of contract.

Chelsea are interested in both Marcus Thuram and Noni Madueke, and have just entered formal talks for Madueke. Both deals are seen as separate.

Thuram was said to have a preference to stay at Gladbach until the summer but reports yesterday suggested Chelsea had changed his mind and entered into advanced talks.

Chelsea will try and convince Marcus Thuram to join. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

If Thuram is to leave Gladbach it is expected to become clear in the next few days as Chelsea are likely to try speed up deals given their defeat to Fulham.

The player is expected to stay by his club, but a deal could certainly still happen for Chelsea.

