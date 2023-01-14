Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million

Chelsea are currently wrapping up a deal for Mykhailo Mudryk and are still in talks with PSV for Noni Madueke, but a move for a striker in Marcus Thuram is certainly not out of the question.

A number nine is something Chelsea have felt was needed since the injury to Armando Broja, and to get one for the price of Thuram is something that interests the club.

Thuram was initially though to be staying but has been reported to be open to a move to Chelsea recently.

Marcus Thuram will cost £10million if Chelsea decide to move for him. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

According to Christian Falk, Marcus Thuram will be available for £10million in January if Chelsea want to sign him. The Blue's are currently in talks as things stand.

Nothing is agreed when it comes to a deal for Thuram but advanced talks have taken place. Thuram has changed his mind and would be open to a move to Chelsea.

The plan at Chelsea was always to bring in an out and out number nine as it's currently something the club lack. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is deemed surplus to requirements and Armando Broja is out for the season.

Chelsea remain in talks for Marcus Thuram. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Chelsea are continuing their pursuit to try and make a deal happen. The club signing Mykhailo Mudryk is not thought to have any baring on signing Marcus Thuram due to how cheap he available for.

Borussia Monchengladbach currently expect Thuram to stay, but Chelsea are trying to change the dynamic of the deal.

