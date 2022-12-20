Report: Chelsea Target Matheus Cunha Will Join Wolves

Matheus Cunha was linked and reportedly offered to Chelsea last week from Atletico Madrid, but the Brazilian will now join Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Chelsea were reportedly offered the player along with Joao Felix, and there was no news as to how Chelsea reacted to being offered the player.

The Brazilian forward has been linked to several top clubs in recent months, but will now join Wolves in January.

Matheus Cunha will join Wolves on loan in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Matheus Cunha to Wolverhampton Wanderers is now Here We Go official. The player will join Wolves in January.

Cunha was expected to leave Atletico after his frustrations at being left out of the Brazil squad for the World Cup, and his now got his wish.

The Blue's were offered the player alongside Joao Felix, but are likely to have turned down to change to sign Cunha. Joao Felix remains a player on Chelsea's radar, with his future still up in the air.

Cunha's transfer to Wolves is a loan with obligation to buy. The reported fee is €40/50million. A Verbal agreement has been reached between Atletico and Wolves and personal terms have also been agreed.

The loan part of the deal is good news for Chelsea in their pursuit of Joao Felix. It shows the Spanish club may be willing to negotiate a loan for the Portuguese forward.

