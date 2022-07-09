Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt Is Currently Only Negotiating with Bayern Munich

Chelsea may be set to lose out on their top defensive target this summer, based on recent reports from Germany regarding Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Having potentially lost out on Leeds winger Raphinha due to his preference of club, the Blues may face a similar predicament with de Ligt. He is reportedly only meeting with Bayern Munich, putting a transfer to Chelsea in doubt.

Matthijs De Ligt

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany provided an update on the future of the Dutchman on Thursday. Plettenberg reported that the player's agency is currently only negotiating with Bayern, ignoring interest from Chelsea and other clubs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These meetings are seen as the 'next big steps' for Bayern to close this transfer. The Bavarians are expected to lodge their first bid late Sunday or early next week, with Juventus holding out for a fee of around €80 million.  

Matthijs de Ligt

This development will be damaging to Chelsea should it turn out to be true. Manager Thomas Tuchel has identified the 22-year-old as his primary transfer target and a player whom he can build the next evolution of the West London side's defense around. 

After seeing last season sputter out, the Blues will be keen to get back to winning ways next season. Getting Tuchel's targets in will be instrumental to this, making their pursuit of de Ligt greatly important.

 Read More Chelsea News

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Play for Any Team’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Shouldn’t Be Worried About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 minutes ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

‘Down the Pecking Order’ - Pundit Urges Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi to Join Newcastle United

By Callum Baker-Ellis32 minutes ago
Todd Boehly
News

‘Too Much for Him to Deal With’ - Pundit Thinks Todd Boehly Has Left Himself Open to Criticism This Transfer Window

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

Frank Lampard's Everton Waiting On Premier League's Decision Before Making Approach For Chelsea Star Armando Broja

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Giorgio Chiellini Hints That Juventus Might Try to Sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Ian Maatsen Chelsea Under21
News

Chelsea Youngster Ian Maatsen Not Part of Squad For US Pre-Season Tour As He Attracts Premier League Interest

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
News

Chelsea Ace Hakim Ziyech Makes Announcement About His Future On Instagram

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Barcelona Have Made an 'Improved' Bid for Chelsea Target Raphinha

By Callum Baker-Ellis10 hours ago