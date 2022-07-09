Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt Is Currently Only Negotiating with Bayern Munich

Chelsea may be set to lose out on their top defensive target this summer, based on recent reports from Germany regarding Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Having potentially lost out on Leeds winger Raphinha due to his preference of club, the Blues may face a similar predicament with de Ligt. He is reportedly only meeting with Bayern Munich, putting a transfer to Chelsea in doubt.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany provided an update on the future of the Dutchman on Thursday. Plettenberg reported that the player's agency is currently only negotiating with Bayern, ignoring interest from Chelsea and other clubs.

These meetings are seen as the 'next big steps' for Bayern to close this transfer. The Bavarians are expected to lodge their first bid late Sunday or early next week, with Juventus holding out for a fee of around €80 million.

This development will be damaging to Chelsea should it turn out to be true. Manager Thomas Tuchel has identified the 22-year-old as his primary transfer target and a player whom he can build the next evolution of the West London side's defense around.

After seeing last season sputter out, the Blues will be keen to get back to winning ways next season. Getting Tuchel's targets in will be instrumental to this, making their pursuit of de Ligt greatly important.

