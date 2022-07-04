Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt 'Wants' To Join FC Bayern Munich

After chasing him in recent weeks, it appears Chelsea may lose out on their top defensive target, with Matthijs de Ligt reportedly pushing to join Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich.  

If recent reports are to be believed, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is set to spurn serious Chelsea interest and depart Italy for Germany, with Bayern seemingly very interested in him.

In an exclusive report this afternoon, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg broke the news of Bayern's interest in the Dutchman. He claims that Bayern want to bring him in and the player himself desires to join, following an 'impressive' meeting with the club's hierarchy. 

Negotiations between the two clubs have reportedly already begun, with a fee between €60-80 million expected. These negotiations are described as 'good' with the fee being the major stumbling block. 

Plettenberg believes Bayern have highlighted the 22-year-old as the defender manager Julian Nagelsmann wants to build his defense around. Additionally, the club has reportedly held an interest in the player dating back three years.  

This development will be a hammer blow for Chelsea. They have dropped their interest in previous target Jules Kounde for the sake of prioritizing de Ligt, and now it appears they might be set to lose out to Bayern.  

