Report: Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar Could Sign New Inter Milan Contract

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Chelsea target Milan Skriniar could sign a new deal at Inter Milan.

Chelsea are looking to sign a new central defender, even with the rumours Thiago Silva will likely sign a new deal to stay at the club beyond this season. The defender is still ageing, and Chelsea know eventually they will have to replace him.

Milan Skriniar is one of the targets on the list for centre-backs that Chelsea could sign to replace Thiago Silva, but just like Rafael Leao at AC Milan, the Serbian centre-back could be set to sign a new contract.

Inter Milan are confident the defender will commit his future to the club.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta is confident that Chelsea target Milan Skriniar will sign a new deal at the club in the near future.

Chelsea have interest in the defender, and plan on replacing Thiago Silva with someone of ilk. Josko Gvardiol is also another target for Chelsea.

Speaking about Milan Skriniar today, Giuseppa Marotta had this to say about the player signing a new deal.

“We are optimistic and confident, but ofc it depends on Škriniar and his plans for the future”

“As Inter CEO, I have to be confident on this deal as always”.

Chelsea will have to move fast if they want Skriniar as a priority, as they certainly need  a new centre-back for the future to be signed soon. Thiago Silva is not getting any younger.

