Report: Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus Wants To Leave Ajax In January

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus Wants To Leave Ajax In January

Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus wants to leave Ajax in January.

Mohammed Kudus was highly rated before the World Cup, but his performances at the tournament certainly made whoever was not taking notice before take a significant amount.

Chelsea have had interest in Kudus since before the tournament, and recent reports are suggesting the Ghana forward would like to leave Ajax in January.

Kudus may be someone Chelsea move for after Armando Broja's horrific injury yesterday against Aston Villa.

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus wants to leave Ajax in January.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Mohammed Kudus wants to leave Ajax in January, and the Premier League is the player's preferred destination.

Speaking on the player in his article for the Athletic earlier this morning, Ornstein had this to say.

"Mohammed Kudus has a firm desire to leave Ajax in January and teams from the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are watching closely. The Premier League is Kudus’ first-choice destination and operating in midfield is a key factor."

Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea are interested in signing Mohammed Kudus.

Chelsea do need a midfielder, but up front may be somewhere they would have preferred to sign Kudus to play. Armando Broja's injury is a setback and a player will be needed in that position in Janaury.

The Premier League is where Kudus wants to move. He will be available for a fee of around £50million, which is reasonable considering his talent and the amount Ajax sold Antony to Manchester United for.

