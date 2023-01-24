Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Has Changed Agents

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Has Changed Agents

Chelsea target Moises Caicedo has officially changed his agents amid heavy reports he could be set to leave Brighton in January.

Moises Caicedo has now changed agents officially, and it could be a poignant move considering the interest from inside the Premier League he has.

Chelsea are deemed the most interested club at the moment, but Liverpool also have a real admiration for the player. Newcastle are also among those interested.

Caicedo has been linked with a move away from Brighton this month and he could be preparing for that with his agency change.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has changed agents amid interest from Chelsea.

The news was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano this morning via Caught Offside, as he stated that Caicedo has indeed completed the agency switch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are in the race but their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez could see them leave Caicedo behind to try and sign their priority.

Liverpool have always been mentioned in the race, but Arsenal are now interested in Caicedo and it could be an interesting dynamic to watch if they make a move for the midfielder.

Moises Caicedo is open to a move away from Brighton to a top club and it's likely the agency switch is a chance to get as good a deal as he can when the move does happen.

Brighton do not want Caicedo to leave in January but a fee of around £80million would likely be enough to change their stance.

A summer move is currently the most likely for Caicedo, but Chelsea may be expected to try again for him if their move for Enzo Fernandez falls apart.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Push Again For Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: 'Very Good Chance' Malo Gusto Joins Chelsea

By Stephen Smith
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez's Entourage Are Anticipating A Chelsea Bid

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Amadou Onana & Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Anthony Gordon & Amadou Onana

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
David Raya
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target David Raya Will Not Sign New Contract

By Dylan McBennett