Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Has Changed Agents

Moises Caicedo has now changed agents officially, and it could be a poignant move considering the interest from inside the Premier League he has.

Chelsea are deemed the most interested club at the moment, but Liverpool also have a real admiration for the player. Newcastle are also among those interested.

Caicedo has been linked with a move away from Brighton this month and he could be preparing for that with his agency change.

Moises Caicedo has changed agents amid interest from Chelsea. IMAGO / News Images

The news was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano this morning via Caught Offside, as he stated that Caicedo has indeed completed the agency switch.

Chelsea are in the race but their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez could see them leave Caicedo behind to try and sign their priority.

Liverpool have always been mentioned in the race, but Arsenal are now interested in Caicedo and it could be an interesting dynamic to watch if they make a move for the midfielder.

Moises Caicedo is open to a move away from Brighton to a top club and it's likely the agency switch is a chance to get as good a deal as he can when the move does happen.

Brighton do not want Caicedo to leave in January but a fee of around £80million would likely be enough to change their stance.

A summer move is currently the most likely for Caicedo, but Chelsea may be expected to try again for him if their move for Enzo Fernandez falls apart.

