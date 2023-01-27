Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Issues Statement On Future

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Issues Statement On Future

Moises Caicedo has issued a statement on his future after Arsenal launched a bid for the player earlier today. Chelsea still have interest in his signature.

Arsenal had a bid rejected for Moises Caicedo earlier today, but the player is now making it very clear that he has massive desires to leave the club and join someone bigger.

Caicedo has tonight issued a statement after reports circulated earlier today that he was set to ask Brighton if he could leave the club.

The Brighton midfielder asks his club to allow him to leave in the statement, but thanks them for what they have done for his career.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has issued a statement on his situation at Brighton.

In the statement (via Ben Jacobs) released tonight, Moises Caicedo had the following to say.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 “I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton… the fans have taken me into their hearts… and I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

Arsenal are the club currently pushing most for Caicedo and are expected to launch a second bid for him in the next day or so.

Chelsea have not been ruled out of signing the player but have not made another bid for him since they had a £55million bid rejected last week.

Moises Caicedo has now made it clear to his club that he wishes to pursue a new challenge, and this is sure to weaken Brighton's stance from a negotiation standpoint.

Arsenal's next bid could see the deal happen, or Chelsea could decide to swoop on the player in the coming hours.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Lyon To Sign Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Ready To Submit Transfer Request Amid Transfer Speculation

By Luka Foley
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Brighton Reject Arsenal's £60million Bid For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Bid £60million For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Weston McKennie
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United In Advanced Talks With Chelsea Target Weston McKennie

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Roma Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Let Hakim Ziyech Join Newcastle

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Everton Drop Price For Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

By Dylan McBennett