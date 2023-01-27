Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Issues Statement On Future

Arsenal had a bid rejected for Moises Caicedo earlier today, but the player is now making it very clear that he has massive desires to leave the club and join someone bigger.

Caicedo has tonight issued a statement after reports circulated earlier today that he was set to ask Brighton if he could leave the club.

The Brighton midfielder asks his club to allow him to leave in the statement, but thanks them for what they have done for his career.

Moises Caicedo has issued a statement on his situation at Brighton. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In the statement (via Ben Jacobs) released tonight, Moises Caicedo had the following to say.

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton… the fans have taken me into their hearts… and I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

Arsenal are the club currently pushing most for Caicedo and are expected to launch a second bid for him in the next day or so.

Chelsea have not been ruled out of signing the player but have not made another bid for him since they had a £55million bid rejected last week.

Moises Caicedo has now made it clear to his club that he wishes to pursue a new challenge, and this is sure to weaken Brighton's stance from a negotiation standpoint.

Arsenal's next bid could see the deal happen, or Chelsea could decide to swoop on the player in the coming hours.

