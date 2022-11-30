Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January

Chelsea are interested in Moises Caicedo, but any move the club are planning to make will have to be made in the summer and not January, as the player is likely to stay in January.

Midfield has become a priority for Chelsea, and Graham Potter has huge interest in bringing Caicedo to the club he left Brighton for, their relationship could be a key factor in a possible deal.

That deal however if it does happen, may have to wait until the summer.

Moises Caicedo is not expected to leave Brighton in January. IMAGO / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo is not expected to leave Brighton in January amid heavy interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in Caicedo, but each team may have to wait until the summer to get a hold of the Ecuador midfielder.

Brighton are confident they can keep hold of the player until June at the very least, but he is not expected to stay at the club beyond next summer as things stand.

Chelsea may try for Moises Caicedo in the summer. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Caicedo is set to be worth around £70million, which is a major profit considering he was bought for £4.5million. Chelsea have interest and are expected to be at the bidding table when the time comes.

A midfield signing may be made by Chelsea in January, but it does not look likely to be Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as things stand.

