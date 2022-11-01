Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Valued At £85million By Brighton

Moises Caicedo was signed for £4.5million by Brighton from Independiente in Ecuador in 2021, a price tag Manchester United opted not to sign the player for during the same month.

The midfielders valuation has significantly rose since then, and Moises Caicedo is now valued at much much more by Brighton amid interest from nearly every top club in the Premier League.

Caicedo is showing his class week in week out, and right now it's hard to argue against the price tag.

Brighton value Moises Caicedo at £85million. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton value midfielder Moises Caicedo at around £85million, amid heavy interest from every top team in the land.

Since his breakout season Caicedo has went from strength to strength in the Premier League, and he is showing no signs of stopping. Another impressive performance against Chelsea on Saturday prompted more rumours, and Chelsea certainly have an interest.

If they do move for Caicedo, Graham Potter's relationship with the player could be vital in proceedings, although he is a massive Manchester United fan. It is something he has made clear in the past, and the Red's definitely share Chelsea's interest.

Brighton are a very well ran club, and their stubborn negotiating nature was seen in the Marc Cucurella negotiations, where they pocketed a record fee for a full-back.

Caicedo could leave in the coming months, but Brighton are determined to get their money's worth.

Read More Chelsea Stories