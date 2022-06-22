Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Ousmane Dembele Decides to Stay at Barcelona

France international and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has decided to stay at the club amid rumours linking him to a free transfer with Chelsea. 

According to reports the Frenchman has decided to stay with the Spanish club beacuse of manager Xavi saying that he "loves him" and he feels settled in Spain. 

Dembele

Chelsea have been linked to Dembele for months and reports had been suggesting that he would be interested in a move to West London in order to work with former manager Thomas Tuchel. 

In many interviews, German Tuchel had stated that the 25 year-old was the most talented player he had ever coached with Dembele stating himself that he saw Tuchel as a father figure. 

Ousmane Dembele

The World Cup winner was due to depart Barcelona this summer with his contract due to run out, and due to his hefty wage demands the club could only offer him a reduced contract which he subsequently declined. 

It appears though that the attacker has had a change of heart and now his desire is to stay and work for manager Xavi.  

Dembele was awarded the La Liga Playmaker of The Season as he created 13 assists in just 21 league games last season. 

