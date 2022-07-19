Report: Chelsea Target Presnel Kimpembe Does Not Want To Leave PSG, Who Will Not Sell Him Against His Wishes

Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel are keen to bring in numerous defensive reinforcements this summer, but recent reports could signal the club's need to move on from one of their targets.

With multiple defenders on their way out, the Blues are at a crossroads this transfer window. They need to bring in experienced defenders who can step in immediately, though they may struggle with one of their targets based on reports from Monday.

On Monday, French outlet L'Équipe reported on the future of one of Chelsea's primary defensive targets: PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe. The club are exploring bringing him to West London alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and potentially Jules Kounde.

Though Chelsea are interested in the player, it appears the Frenchman himself is not keen. The report by L'Équipe states that, though PSG have received offers from Chelsea and another club, Kimpembe is not interested in leaving the French capital.

The report also claims that PSG will only negotiate with interested clubs should the 26-year-old give his permission for them to do so. PSG are not in a position where they must sell Kimpembe to fund other transfers and wish to respect their player's wishes.

Considering their interest has been reported by David Ornstein, this new development will be crushing to Chelsea. They will need to find another similar target quickly should this report be true.

