Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Target Presnel Kimpembe Does Not Want To Leave PSG, Who Will Not Sell Him Against His Wishes

Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel are keen to bring in numerous defensive reinforcements this summer, but recent reports could signal the club's need to move on from one of their targets.

With multiple defenders on their way out, the Blues are at a crossroads this transfer window. They need to bring in experienced defenders who can step in immediately, though they may struggle with one of their targets based on reports from Monday.

Kimpembe PSG

On Monday, French outlet L'Équipe reported on the future of one of Chelsea's primary defensive targets: PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe. The club are exploring bringing him to West London alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and potentially Jules Kounde. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Though Chelsea are interested in the player, it appears the Frenchman himself is not keen. The report by L'Équipe states that, though PSG have received offers from Chelsea and another club, Kimpembe is not interested in leaving the French capital.

Presnel Kimpembe

The report also claims that PSG will only negotiate with interested clubs should the 26-year-old give his permission for them to do so. PSG are not in a position where they must sell Kimpembe to fund other transfers and wish to respect their player's wishes.  

Considering their interest has been reported by David Ornstein, this new development will be crushing to Chelsea. They will need to find another similar target quickly should this report be true.

Read More Chelsea News

Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Negotiations With Sevilla For Defender Jules Kounde And Have Reportedly Already Placed A Bid

By Stephen Smith4 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
News

“Hit the Jackpot” - Pundit Thinks Raheem Sterling Will Score This Many Goals for Chelsea Next Season

By Callum Baker-Ellis19 minutes ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Holding Out For €60m For Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

By Stephen Smith49 minutes ago
N'Golo Kante Loftus-Cheek
News

“It’s Down to the Club” - Medical Expert on Chelsea Duo Missing Pre-season Due to COVID-19 Vaccination

By Callum Baker-Ellis49 minutes ago
Gilmour 1
News

News: Chelsea Academy Quartet Harvey Vale, Tino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja Leave Pre-season Tour

By Finn Glowacki12 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

News: "Signing Kalidou Koulibaly will help Chelsea fight for the Premier League title again." Mikael Silvestre States

By Finn Glowacki13 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

"I'm so, so happy he's here" - Jorginho on Kalidou Koulibaly Joining Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago
Todd Boehly
News

‘They’ve Done a Great Job’ - Christian Pulisic on Todd Boehly and The New Chelsea Owners

By Callum Baker-Ellis14 hours ago