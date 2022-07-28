Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Target Presnel Kimpembe to Stay At PSG

Chelsea have experienced a letdown in the pursuit of many transfer targets this summer and, if reports are to be believed, are set to miss out on another of their targets.

At the urging of manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have spent a majority of the summer window pursuing centerbacks to offset departures. They are heavily interested in PSG's Presnel Kimpembe, though it seems that interest is not reciprocated by the player. 

Reports out of France on Wednesday claimed that Kimpembe is opting to stay at PSG this summer and spurn Chelsea's interest in him. This originates from Le10 Sport, a French publication. 

PSG have been open to selling the 26-year-old, with a €50 million fee mentioned, but they have said the ultimate decision will rest with the player himself. Based on this report, Kimpembe has made his mind up and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere for another defender. 

Thomas Tuchel was keen on bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge, having worked with him in the past in Paris. This was not enough to persuade Kimpembe to leave his boyhood club. 

This will be an unwelcome development for Chelsea, another hammer blow in a transfer window seemingly full of them. They are trying to replace multiple first-team defenders this summer and are finding it very difficult, for multiple reasons

It is crucial that Chelsea quickly determine if Kimpembe does indeed intend to stay in France and if so, move on to another target. They need to get defenders in as soon as they can to get them up to speed as best they can before the season begins. 

