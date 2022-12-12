Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao May Not Extend AC Milan Contract

Chelsea target Rafael Leao may not extend his current AC Milan contract.

Rafael Leao is well documented as the main target for Chelsea after Christopher Nkunku. Chelsea have already had a bid rejected for Leao, and have maintained interest in him since.

AC Milan are trying to convince Leao to sign a new deal but according to recent reports he does not want to extend his contract at the club.

Chelsea will be paying close attention in the hopes of trying to secure the signing of Rafael Leao.

Rafael Leao does not want to extend his current AC Milan deal.

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Rafael Leao does not want to extend his AC Milan contract beyond 2024. Chelsea have massive interest in signing Leao.

Leao has been monitored by Chelsea for a long time, and the club have been paying attention to his current contract situation.

The AC Milan winger's future was expected to look more clear after the World Cup, and judging by this report it looks like he could be edging for a move away from the San Siro.

Milan rejected a €70million bid in the summer and are said to want a whopping €150million to allow Rafael Leao to leave. That is the price of his release clause.

Chelsea will continue to keep an eye on the situation. Leao is a priority target for the Blue's after the signing of Christopher Nkunku, and it could be a double signing of dreams for the club.

