Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation

Rafael Leao is a priority target for Chelsea, and a player they will be looking to sign if possible after the Christopher Nkunku deal is completed and finalised in the coming days or weeks.

Chelsea are keeping an eye on the contract situation of Leao, who is yet to commit his future to the Italian club. If Leao does, it will effectively end Chelsea's pursuit of his signature.

The player has spoken out about the contract situation while on international duty at the World Cup.

Rafael Leao has spoken about his contract situation with AC Milan. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea target Rafael Leao has been speaking about his current contract situation at AC Milan, and stated that he will return to negotiations with the club after the World Cup.

Speaking about the situation, Rafael Leao states, “I will speak to AC Milan about my contract situation once the World Cup is over”

“We had a positive meeting with Paolo Maldini before the World Cup, it was a good one - we’ll enter into details after the break”.

There are huge possibilities that Leao signs a new deal with Milan, and the club have been reported to be confident of that, but Chelsea will monitor the situation in case something different happens.

Chelsea have huge interest, and really want Leao, so if there is a chance they can sign the player, they will definitely jump with both hands at the chance.

