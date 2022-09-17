Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao 'Willing' To Renew AC Milan Contact

Chelsea, like many other clubs, hold an interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. The Portuguese attacker knows this but is interested in renewing his contract with the Italian giants, according to new reports out of Italy.

The Blues saw a last-minute, informal bid for the 23-year-old rejected and now it seems they may struggle to convince him to depart for Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, both parties are interested in renewing the player's contract. His current contract contains a €150 million release clause, a figure that Paolo Maldini is insistent must be met for Leao to depart the San Siro.

Maldini is insistent that the club tie down the forward to a new deal and is encouraged by the fact that Leao wants to stay and extend his deal as well.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The biggest current stumbling block is the gap in figures being offered and desired. There is also the issue of the compensation the Portuguese forward owes to his former club Sporting Lisbon, but all parties are optimistic an agreement will be reached.

Should an agreement be found, Chelsea might be forced to look elsewhere for a marquee forward addition.

