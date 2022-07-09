Report: Chelsea Target Raphinha Not Traveling On Leeds United Pre-Season Tour And Growing Frustrated With Barcelona

In lieu of a potential transfer, Raphinha will be staying behind while Leeds travel on their preseason tour, and the player is becoming frustrated with Barcelona's pursuit.

As the new season approaches, the future of Leeds winger Raphinha is still unresolved. His club have confirmed the Brazilian will not be in the group set to play in America and he is still waiting for Barcelona to submit an acceptable offer, with frustration beginning to grow.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has been on top of this transfer in recent weeks, providing another update today. He stated that the 25-year-old is staying behind from Leeds' pre-season tour and that the next few days could prove decisive for his future.

According to Jacobs, Barcelona's latest offer is over €70 million but only €60 million is guaranteed and would be paid in installments to Leeds. This offer is the same total value as Chelsea's that has been accepted, but the base fee of the Spanish club's is much lower.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Raphinha and his agent Deco are reportedly 'growing frustrated' with Barcelona, having knocked-back interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal in the hopes of Barcelona completing a deal with Leeds.

It seems Chelsea have not been able to change the Brazilian's mind regarding his preference of clubs and the Blues may see him move to Barcelona in the coming few days.

