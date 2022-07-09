Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Target Raphinha Not Traveling On Leeds United Pre-Season Tour And Growing Frustrated With Barcelona

In lieu of a potential transfer, Raphinha will be staying behind while Leeds travel on their preseason tour, and the player is becoming frustrated with Barcelona's pursuit.

As the new season approaches, the future of Leeds winger Raphinha is still unresolved. His club have confirmed the Brazilian will not be in the group set to play in America and he is still waiting for Barcelona to submit an acceptable offer, with frustration beginning to grow. 

Raphinha

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has been on top of this transfer in recent weeks, providing another update today. He stated that the 25-year-old is staying behind from Leeds' pre-season tour and that the next few days could prove decisive for his future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Jacobs, Barcelona's latest offer is over €70 million but only €60 million is guaranteed and would be paid in installments to Leeds. This offer is the same total value as Chelsea's that has been accepted, but the base fee of the Spanish club's is much lower. 

Raphinha

Raphinha and his agent Deco are reportedly 'growing frustrated' with Barcelona, having knocked-back interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal in the hopes of Barcelona completing a deal with Leeds.

It seems Chelsea have not been able to change the Brazilian's mind regarding his preference of clubs and the Blues may see him move to Barcelona in the coming few days.  

 Read More Chelsea News

Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Robert Lewandowski Would Prefer Move To Barcelona Or Chelsea Than Stay At Bayern Munich

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Allegiant stadium
News

Chelsea's USA Pre-Season Fixtures And Where You Can Watch Them

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City's Nathan Ake Agrees To Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-05-18 at 17.43.06
News

News: Chelsea Announce Blue's Squad To Travel To America For Their Pre-Season Tour

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Forced To Speed Up' Negotiations For Sevilla's Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘Follow in Mount’s Footsteps’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher Would Be a Great Singing for Aston Villa

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer News

Report: 20 ‘Top Clubs’ Are Interested in Chelsea Target Matheus Nunes

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘A Massive Miss’ - Pundit Thinks Manchester City Are Making a Mistake Selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago