Report: Declan Rice 'Seriously Considering' Leaving West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

The midfielder could be set for a return to Cobham.

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice is 'seriously considering' a move away from East London this summer amid Chelsea interest, according to reports.

The England international has fuelled speculation that he could link up with his 'best friend' Mason Mount at Chelsea after naming N'Golo Kante as his midfield partner when answering a Q&A on international duty.

As per Dean Jones via Terry Flewers on The Done Deal Show, Rice is considering a transfer this summer.

Chelsea face competition from Manchster United and Manchester City for the Kingston-born player. with Rice putting the clubs on 'red alert' after recently rejecting two contract offers at the London Stadium.

Jones believes that if Chelsea bid £60 million for the midfielder, Rice will have his head turned and ask the board to let him leave Chelsea.

His best friend Mount is at Chelsea and facetimed Rice after winning the Champions League with the Blues in May.

Rice is showing his worth at this summers European Championships for England (Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

However, the midfielder will not hand in a transfer request despite the interest from his boyhood club Chelsea.

The Hammers are hopeful of keeping the midfielder for another year but as per Jones, the 22-year-old has had his head turned.

West Ham believe that the ball is in their court in their bid to keep hold of Rice this summer, with three years left on his current deal in east London.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

