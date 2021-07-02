Report: Chelsea Target Ramos Rejects Premier League Offer - Agrees Deal With PSG

A blow for Chelsea, who were reportedly interested in the defender.

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has agreed to sign for Paris Saint-Germain after rejecting offers from a Premier League club, according to reports.

Previous reports have linked the defender to Chelsea as the club were considering offering Ramos a contract at Stamford Bridge following his release at Real Madrid this summer.

However, as per Mohamed Bouhafsi, Ramos has agreed a two-year deal at PSG, rejecting offers from English clubs.

Ramos has won 22 major trophies during his time at the Bernabeu including five La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Reys and four Champions League trophies before moving on

Photo by Real Madrid/Cordon Press/Sipa USA)

The Spaniard rejected offers from several English clubs, including one that gave him more money than he will be earning in Paris.

Ramos' brother was in France to finalise the deal as PSG beat Chelsea to the signing, much like the signing of Achraf Hakimi.

Chelsea are in the market for a defender with Ramos been previously linked to the Blues.

Chelsea have been linked with Ramos' new teammate Marquinhos recently Photo by Richard Callis/SPP/Sipa USA

It was claimed that Chelsea would turn to either Ramos or his team mate and central defensive partner Raphael Varane to bolster their centre-back options ahead of the new season.



However, the Blues are also being linked with PSG defender Marquinhos after the Parisians signed Ramos.

It remains to be seen if the arrival of Ramos will affect Marquinhos' future in France, but if there is any chance of him leaving a move to London could be on the cards.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

