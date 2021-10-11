Report: Summer Chelsea Target Sergio Romero Set to Join Venezia

Former Chelsea target Sergio Romero is set to join Italian side Venezia, according to reports.

The Argentinian goalkeeper is currently a free agent, after finishing with Manchester United in 2021.

Chelsea were interested in signing the player this summer before signing former Fulham player Marcus Bettinelli.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Romero had his medical with Italian side Venezia today.

"Former Man Utd player is expected to sign his contract tomorrow - final details to be fixed then he’ll join Venezia as free agent," reported the Italian journalist.

"Chelsea were considering Romero before signing Bettinelli."

Romero has struggled for game time in recent seasons, having not played in the Premier League since the 2017/18 season.

In his six seasons at Manchester United, Romero played a total of 61 games, being second choice to David de Gea.

Following Willy Caballero's decision to leave Chelsea following the west London side's Champions Legaue win in May 2021, the club were keen to sign Romero as his replacement.

Chelsea were also linked with Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka and former Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey before he moved to Burnley on a free transfer.

Instead, Chelsea landed on Bettinelli, who moved from Fulham, where he made 120 appearances over the course of nine years.

During that time, he had completed loan spells out at Dartford, Accrington Stanley, and more recently at Middlesbrough.

Now, at Chelsea, he looks to provide back up for first choice keeper Edouard Mendy and Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga.

