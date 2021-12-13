Report: Chelsea Target Ter Stegen in January While Mendy Away on AFCON Duty

Chelsea are eyeing up a potential January move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen as Edouard Mendy will be away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, according to reports.

Barcelona are in desperate need of financial resources and could do with letting go players, including the likes of German goalkeeper Ter Stegen.

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to take place between 9 January and 6 February, meaning Mendy could miss out on several fixtures in the opening month of 2022.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

As per Fichajes.net, the Blues could be seeking out a potential move for Ter Stegen, who has recently been linked with a move away from Barcelona.

Mendy has struggled in recent games, conceding six goals in his last two Premier League outings.

Substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also conceded three goals in his last outing with the side against Zenit St. Petersburg and has fallen out of favour with Blues fans in recent seasons.

Barcelona are also in the market to get rid of certain players, including Ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Philippe Coutinho and Sergino Dest as early as January to make room for new signings, according to Sportsmole.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The side have recently showed interest in Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Transfer talks have recently slowed down between himself and the club due to a difference of interests in how long to extend his contract for.

Should Azpilicueta leave the club, Barcelona are reportedly leading the race for the Spaniard's signature.

