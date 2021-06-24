Report: Chelsea Target Kane, Haaland, Lukaku And Rice

Chelsea are looking to build on their Champions League winning squad in the summer transfer market, and have identified four targets - with a striker being the priority.

After splashing the cash last season to secure the services of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva, the spending is set to continue as Thomas Tuchel builds his squad.

According to the Evening Standard, Tuchel has made a top-class striker his priority with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku on the manager's wanted list.

Haaland remains Chelsea priority on Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

The Blues have been heavily linked with the three previously, but Haaland remains the main target for this summer.

Chelsea also have a long-term interest in West Ham's Declan Rice, however there is a growing belief that the English midfielder will stay at West Ham this season. Manchester United are also interested in the former Chelsea academy star.

Declan Rice couild also interest the Blues as a long-term target (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report also confirms that Chelsea were interested in Inter Millan's Achraf Hakimi but with the wingback set to move to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea will have to look elsewhere.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

