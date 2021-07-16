Report: Jules Kounde Will Stay at Sevilla Unless a £50M Bid is Made Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea target Jules Kounde is likely to stay at Sevilla this season unless a bid of more than £50 million is made this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new central defender if Kurt Zouma leaves the club this summer.

However, as per Diario AS via Mail Online, Kounde is likely to stay in Spain unless an interested club bid over £50 million for his services.

The French player is attracting attention from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City but no serious offers have been made from either club.

It has been reported that Tottenham are most interested in the defender but Kounde is not willing to move to North London due to the lack of Champions League football on offer next season.

Sevilla have already qualified for next season's Champions League, so the defender would prefer to stay in Spain rather than move to Spurs.

Whilst the defender would like to move to a bigger club, if no bids are made the French international will stay at Sevilla.

It has been reported previously that Chelsea had made an 'important approach' in their bid to sign the France international, and the Blues are thought to hold an upper hand in the race to secure the defender's services.

With Zouma strongly linked to AS Roma this summer, if a move happens expect Chelsea to bid for Kounde.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

