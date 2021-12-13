Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Report: Chelsea Target Torino Defender Gleison Bremer to Make Up for Defensive Losses Amid Antonio Rudiger Uncertainty

Author:

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are eyeing up Torino defender Gleison Bremer to re-inforce their defence, should some of their key players depart the club, according to reports.

Blues defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season.

As a result, Chelsea have been looking at a list of possible defensive replacements for their Champions League winning defence.

imago1008416590h

As per the Sun, Torino defender Gleison Bremer is under the watchful eye of Thomas Tuchel's scouts following his impressive performance against Empoli last week.

London rivals Tottenham and West Ham, as well as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, are all also interested in the Brazilian centre-back.

Read More

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, Chelsea would be looking to pay a fee for the defender, who cost the Serie A side £5.2 million when he signed back in 2018.

Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are expected to sign new deals in west London, while rising prospect Trevoh Chalobah recently signed a new deal that will see him at Chelsea until 2026.

imago1008434006h

Azpilicueta and Rudiger, on the other hand, are both feared to be leaving the Blues when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona are currently leading the race for the Chelsea captain's signature, while Spanish rivals Real Madrid are the most likely to snatch Rudiger.

Contract extension talks seem to have halted with both players as they can't agree on both salary and contract duration.

