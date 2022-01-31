Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Yannick Carrasco Over Summer Transfer From Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have discussed the potential of bringing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carasco to the club in the summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is the latest player to be linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

As per footmercato.net, 'there are already discussions with other clubs like Chelsea'.

imago1009332161h

However, it appears that he could instead be in a Deadline Day switch to either Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur.

He could be an option for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel may value the Belgian's versatility, with the ability to play on both sides as either a winger or wing-back.

Read More

It is thought that it would be difficult for Chelsea to tempt him away as Diego Simeone revealed he is pleased with Carrasco.

imago1009343312h

He said: “He has done a good job since he came back to the club. It was a huge effort he had to make to come back, and he did. We see the result. He has become the Carrasco we knew, vertical, determining towards the opposing goal."

The report states that he has a release clause of €60 million but these have since been rubbished as Premier League duo Newcastle and Tottenham attempted to activate this on Deadline Day.

The Blues have also been linked with other forwards as Ousmane Dembele could sign on a free at the end of the season.

Alternaively, Raphinha has been linked with a potential summer move to Stamford Bridge despite his high valuation at Leeds.

