Report: Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko Set To Extend Contract

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko is now set to extend his contract at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea seemed to be favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko in the months leading up to the January transfer window, but interest now seems to have cooled.

Moukoko had interest from other clubs apart from Chelsea in recent weeks including Newcastle, who were reported to have offered him a huge contract to sign for the club.

The German is now looking likely to sign a new contract at Borussia Dortmund, with the club growing in confidence an agreement could happen.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is expected to sign a new contract at Borussia Dortmund.

According to BILD in Germany, Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko is set to extend his contract at Borussia Dortmund despite major speculation he would be leaving the club in January.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Dortmund do not tie Moukoko down to a new deal before June, the player will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer due to his contract expiring. 

Moukoko is now being reported to be set to sign a new 4-year deal at Dortmund in the coming weeks. He is set to turn down the interest from clubs around Europe to sign the new deal.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Chelsea had interest in Youssoufa Moukoko but it has cooled in recent weeks.

The deal is expected to have a handsome pay rise, and Dortmund may have the funds to give such a deal due to Jude Bellingham potentially leaving in the summer for a massive fee.

Moukoko is set to sign his new deal and it could be sorted before the end of January. Things could change before the end for Chelsea but it would take them making a move very soon to change the faith of the player.

