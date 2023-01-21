Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko Signs New Contract

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Report: Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko Signs New Contract

Youssoufa Moukoko has signed a new deal at Borussia Dortmund after heavy interest from Chelsea since the summer transfer window

Chelsea had been looking at the possibility of signing Youssoufa Moukoko since the summer and even looked to be favourites for the player at one stage in proceedings.

Moukoko did not look like signing a new deal at Dortmund for a long time and it seemed he would certainly leave the club for one of the interested parties that wanted to get him as a free agent.

A new deal has been signed and Dortmund have kept hold of one of their star men.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko has signed a new deal at Borussia Dortmund.

The extension was announced by Dortmund earlier today after finally reaching an agreement with Moukoko after a long period of negotiations between the club and the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Interest was strong in Moukoko throughout but no club ever came majorly close to taking him away from Dortmund. Chelsea were one of those clubs and did explore the deal at one stage.

Moukoko has extended his deal until June 2026 and the extension is a big win for Dortmund considering what the player would be sold for in today's market with a full contract.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Chelsea miss out on Youssoufa Moukoko with the new deal signature.

Dortmund are now in a good position in terms of a future transfer if the player does want to leave the club, and could make some serious profit off him and Jude Bellingham.

Moukoko stays at Dortmund for another few years, and Chelsea miss out on another wonderkid after they missed out on Endrick to Real Madrid.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Expected To Make An Offer For Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering A Higher Offer From Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Confirm The Signing Of Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Harry Kane
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Harry Kane

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Looking At Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Are Keeping An Eye On Mason Mount

By Dylan McBennett
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Josip Juranovic Remains An Option For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett