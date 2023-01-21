Report: Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko Signs New Contract

Chelsea had been looking at the possibility of signing Youssoufa Moukoko since the summer and even looked to be favourites for the player at one stage in proceedings.

Moukoko did not look like signing a new deal at Dortmund for a long time and it seemed he would certainly leave the club for one of the interested parties that wanted to get him as a free agent.

A new deal has been signed and Dortmund have kept hold of one of their star men.

Youssoufa Moukoko has signed a new deal at Borussia Dortmund. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

The extension was announced by Dortmund earlier today after finally reaching an agreement with Moukoko after a long period of negotiations between the club and the player.

Interest was strong in Moukoko throughout but no club ever came majorly close to taking him away from Dortmund. Chelsea were one of those clubs and did explore the deal at one stage.

Moukoko has extended his deal until June 2026 and the extension is a big win for Dortmund considering what the player would be sold for in today's market with a full contract.

Chelsea miss out on Youssoufa Moukoko with the new deal signature. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Dortmund are now in a good position in terms of a future transfer if the player does want to leave the club, and could make some serious profit off him and Jude Bellingham.

Moukoko stays at Dortmund for another few years, and Chelsea miss out on another wonderkid after they missed out on Endrick to Real Madrid.

