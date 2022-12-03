Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Targeting Jeremie Frimpong As A Right-Back Signing

Chelsea have Jeremie Frimpong as a target for the right-back position.

Jeremie Frimpong is a player that has developed a lot of interest around Europe since his move to Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic, and Chelsea are on of those clubs who like the player.

Frimpong hasn't played at the World Cup yet, but that hasn't turned Chelsea's interest away, and the club have him on a list of players they could move for in January.

The search for a new full-back is on for Chelsea, as they believe it is a priority position.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are targeting Jeremie Frimpong as a potential player they could sign for the full-back position in the coming months.

Reece James injury proved that the club need a right-back to lessen the burden, and with Cesar Azpilicueta possibly leaving the club, it is no surprise they are thinking of signing one in January.

Frimpong is of course not the only player on the list, with Denzel Dumfries and Lyon defender Malo Gusto two other known targets for the Blues.

Manchester United also have an interest in Jeremie Frimpong.

Manchester United also have interest in Gusto and Frimpong, and as it stands the Red's seem most likely to make a move for the Dutch defender in January.

A right-back is a priority for Chelsea, but it will have to be the right one. Frimpong is a target, but they will have to watch for growing interest from Manchester United.

