Report: Chelsea Targeting RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Chelsea are targeting RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer to bolster their midfield.

Chelsea want to strengthen their midfield in the coming months with N'Golo Kante's injuries and the fact he is set to leave the club, and Konrad Laimer looks to be a player on that list.

Laimer plays for RB Leipzig, and is very highly rated within the Bundesliga and even across Europe. Chelsea's interest is not the first interest from an English club, and it certainly won't be the last.

Chelsea allowed Timo Werner to join RB Leipzig in the summer, could Laimer come the other way in January?

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer in a bid to bolster their midfield. The club want to sign two midfielders to replace Kante, who could leave on a free next summer.

Laimer had interest from Liverpool in the summer window, and was also on Manchester United's list when Ralf Rangnick was still at the club. Chelsea now have an interest, and he could be a target in January.

Chelsea are looking at Laimer, and he could be a player they definitely move for in the coming windows. The club are likely to splash big on one midfielder, which they hope will be Jude Bellingham, and Laimer could be the second cheaper option.

Laimer is a defensive midfielder and can play in a pivot in midfield. The Leipzig midfielder starts for a brilliant Austria side, and could be just the player Chelsea need at the club.

