Report: Chelsea Targeting Victor Osimhen And Kvicha Kvaratskhelia From Napoli

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Chelsea are targeting Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Napoli are the team to beat right now in the world, and the top clubs are circling around their best players in a bid to add them into their teams. Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia are two players on Chelsea's radar.

Osimhen scored a perfect centre-forward's goal last night against Roma in a huge clash in Seria A, and got the attention of every top club around Europe in the meantime, although most of them were already paying attention.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their forward line, and these two Napoli players could certainly do that.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is of interest to Chelsea.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea scouts have been on recent scouting missions to watch Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, as they pair produce top performance after top performance for Napoli every week.

Chelsea need new forwards, and with Christopher Nkunku close to being wrapped up, Victor Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia are two players they could look to go alongside him. 

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea have been monitoring Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Jonathan David is another target on the list for Chelsea in terms of a centre forward, as is Ivan Toney from Brentford. Kvaratskhelia would fall into the list of players the club are targeting for wingers.

It is unlikely Chelsea will sign both players, but not impossible with the money Todd Boehly is insistent on pumping into the club. The thinking is if they were to sign either one, it would be Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

