Report: Chelsea The Main Frontrunners In Josko Gvardiol Chase

According to reports, Chelsea have pushed more than anyone else to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.
The Croatian was arguably the standout defender at the Qatar World Cup and his elite-level performances have meant that he has attracted interest from a host of top European nations.

This afternoon, Simon Phillips has reported that it is in fact Chelsea who are leading the race to sign Gvardiol, with the Blues doing 'more groundwork' that any other clubs to secure his services.

Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol celebrates after scoring the opener in the World Cup third-place play-off against Morocco

The 20-year old was on the verge of a move to Stamford Bridge back in the summer when the Blues agreed a £77million fee for the player, but the transfer never materialised and Gvardiol ended up penning a new five-year deal with his club RB Leipzig.

Chelsea's relationship with Leipzig seems to be a fruitful one, with them having already secured a move for Christopher Nkunku for next summer, while Timo Werner's history between the two teams is more cause for optimism around Gvardiol's potential move.

Having also announced the immediate arrival of RB Leipzig's technical director Christopher Vivell, things are surely looking up for the Blues as they continue to push for one of the hottest prospects in world football.

