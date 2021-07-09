Report: Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Have 'Strong Interest' in Declan Rice

Chelsea are extremely interested in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to reports.

There has been a long-standing interest from Chelsea to bring Rice back to west London after his release from the academy back when he was 14.

Rice, now 22, is flourishing at West Ham and attracted the interest of Frank Lampard during his Blues tenure. Lampard admitted he was unable to get a deal over the line.

Now Chelsea are back in for the England midfielder, this time under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

The German is showing 'strong interest' in the Hammers star, as per Fabrizio Romano, and could make a move for him this summer.

"Chelsea have a strong interest in Declan Rice, strong interest. They like the player, Thomas Tuchel likes the player, so we will see if they can find an agreement, if they will open an official negotiation with West Ham again after last summer."

It has been reported Rice has rejected two new contract offers and would be open to joining a top European side amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Rice is valued by West Ham at £100 million, and manager David Moyes insisted towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign that it would take 'Bank of England' money to prize Rice away from West Ham.

"If somebody then turns up and offers you a bundle-load of cash then that’s a club decision, but if you sign a five-year deal anywhere… if you sign a five-year deal with your company then you know you’re probably there for five years, it’s no different for football players unless somebody comes along and poaches you.

"My plan is, you know what I think of Declan, I think he is a future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end then hopefully it will be Declan Rice, so we’ve no intention of letting him go. If it does come it will need to be the Bank of England money."

