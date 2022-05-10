Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is 'highly interested' in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer, according to reports.

The French international has had a fantastic season in the Bundesliga and could join during Todd Boehly's first transfer window as Chelsea owner.

Reports have stated that Boehly is set to invest heavily in the Chelsea squad and hand 'significant funds' to Tuchel to boost his team next season, with Nkunku potentially being one of the first names in the door if the Blues boss gets his way.

As per Sky Germany, Tuchel and Chelsea are 'highly interested' in bringing Nkunku to Stamford Bridge.

However, the report states that RB Lepizig have offered the player a deal to extend his contract. There is no release clause and they don't want to sell him.

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Manchester United are also interested in the signing, with Ralf Rangnick believed to be a huge fan of the player.

Previous reports have stated that Chelsea have been watching Nkunku this season, with a view to bringing him to London at the end of the current campaign.

Transfermarkt have the attacker valued at £58.5 million and considering the form he is in, Leipzig have the power to negotiate with the European Champions once they have new owners in place.

According to further reports, he would cost 'no less than €75 million' if he was to leave in the summer.

Nkunku previously played 29 times under Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain, and any doubts the German had over the midfielder have not been 'finally dispelled'.

It remains to be seen as to where Nkunku will end up but a fine season in the Bundesliga could result in a big move for the midfielder.



