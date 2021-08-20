Report: Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel to Make Midfield Acquisition Decision Next Week

August 20, 2021
Report: Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Make Summer Transfer Window Decision Over New Arrival

A decision will be made in the next couple of days.
Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea will decide in the coming days whether they want to make a move to land a midfielder this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea have made two signings this summer so far. Marcus Bettinelli was the first to arrive through the door on a free transfer, before the Blues splashed a club-record £97.5 million to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Jules Kounde of Sevilla is on Chelsea's radar as they consider making a move for the central defender late on in the window, but they have also been linked with signing another midfielder this summer. 

AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice have both been linked with Chelsea. 

But no firm move has yet been made by Tuchel and Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano reports the club will decide in the 'next few days' over whether they will try to bring another midfielder to the club.

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is also a possibility, claims Romano, with the Spanish club offering the Spaniard to clubs this summer.

The window closes on August 31 and it is starting to get busy at Chelsea, both in talk of incomings and outgoings as Tuchel looks to trim his squad for their Premier League title challenge.

