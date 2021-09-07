Report: Chelsea Could Make January Move for Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

Chelsea could make another move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in January or next summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old saw a move to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window blocked. Kounde was eager to make the switch, but the two clubs couldn't agree a fee.

Kounde has been left 'bitterly disappointed' after the move failed to materialise, according to the Standard.

It is also claimed Chelsea will continue to monitor the French defender despite missing out on the central defender last month as the deal went to the final day of the window.

Chelsea were believed to have thought they had a agreed a deal with Sevilla, but it clearly wasn't and they were left to settle with signing Saul Niguez in the closing stages on Deadline Day.

Thomas Tuchel remains a 'firm admirer' of Kounde even though they missed out on their number one defensive target. The club could make another move in the January market, or wait until next summer to try to finally bring him to west London.

Chelsea sold Kurt Zouma to West Ham in the hope of landing Kounde, but will now stick with their options of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah at the back.

Why Sevilla rejected Chelsea's move for Kounde

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui confirmed they knocked back bids from the Blues due to it not matching their valuation for the 22-year-old centre-back.

He said: “Koundé didn’t join Chelsea because our Sevilla board decided it was the right thing to do, based on the value of the offers. For me it’s positive - he’ll perform again at top level."

