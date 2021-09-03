Report: Chelsea 'Though About' Making Chiesa Offer to Juventus

Chelsea 'thought of making an official offer' for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Italian was in fine form for his country at Euro 2020 and caught the eye of the Chelsea board and manager Thomas Tuchel.

As per Romeo Agresti via juvefcdotcom, the Blues considered making a bid.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The journalist continues to report that Juventus would not have entertained the bid and are refusing to listen to offers for Chiesa.

Tuchel is a fan of the 23-year-old, who was named in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament.

It was previously reported that Juventus declined Chelsea's intial talks regarding a move for Chiesa in the summer.

The Italian club value the player at €100 million and are not open to talks regarding selling the forward this summer, it was said.

Photo by Laurent Lairys / DPPI/Sipa USA

It was thought that Chiesa was seen as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but a move for neither player materialised as Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club record fee.

The interest in Chiesa is unlikely to go away, with the Blues sure to be linked with a move for the Juventus star in the future once again.

The transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday but when January comes around, expect rumours to circulate regarding Chiesa's future as he is one to keep an eye on.

