Report: Chelsea Three-Man Defender Shortlist Revealed

Chelsea have been dealt some harsh blows in the centre back market this summer, after losing out on Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake and now Jules Kounde, but there is still a handful of stars who have caught the eye of Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues had agreed a contract with Sevilla for Kounde, but the France international had wanted to hear from Barcelona before making a decision and the switch to the Spanish giants has now been confirmed.

Presnel Kimpembe. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The news of Todd Boehly's interest in pursuing Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe, broke amid the battle against Barca for their Sevilla man, and it seems talks have continued despite the Frenchman's desire to remain in Paris.

The most recent update has suggested that the World Cup winner will need a lot of convincing to switch allegiances, but should he change his mind, the Ligue 1 champions have made it clear that they wouldn't get in his way.

Wesley Fofana, IMAGO / NurPhoto

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana has also become a frontrunner for a Chelsea shirt next season, with recent reports suggesting the defender has already agreed personal terms with the Londoners.

However, in contrast to Kimpembe's situation, the Foxes are much more reluctant to letting the 21-year-old leave, having only joined the club in 2020 on a seven-year contract and would demand around £70m to ease their heartache.

Benjamin Pavard. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The latest name added to the mix is Bayern Munich's versatile defender Benjamin Pavard, as reported by Christian Falk, the 26-year-old would be willing to join the Blues if he received a serious offer.

The Bundesliga champion is viewed as a back-up candidate due to his preference of playing right-back, but with the ability to perform at centre half, he would definitely fit into Tuchel's plans.

