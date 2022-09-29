Report: Chelsea To Assess Goalkeeper Options

It appears that the rapid turnover Chelsea has experienced since Todd Boehly took over is not limited to just positions off the pitch. If recent reports are to be believed, the Blues may have a new player in goal shortly.

In a report on Wednesday, Matt Law touched on the current happenings at Stamford Bridge, amongst which is the latest surrounding the goalkeeper position.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Current first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy is yet to renew his contract with Chelsea and has rejected at least one proposal in the hopes of receiving higher wages.

His form has declined of late and, with the arrival of new manager Graham Potter, the club is in two minds as to whether they can continue with the Senegalese as their number one.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Additionally, Kepa was made available for a permanent move away last summer but could not secure one. He will certainly be on the way out in the near future, though his high wages make this a difficult transfer to facilitate.

Club hierarchy is concerned that Mendy's issues with his footwork and distribution will become even more glaring under Potter's style of play. Potential replacements have not been named but this is certainly something to keep an eye on in the upcoming windows.

